Porsche Cayman (981) 2013(63) 2.7 PDK
Ferring
£36,000
Contact
contact
Home
Motors
Cars
Porsche
Cayman
Porsche Cayman (981) 2013(63) 2.7 PDK
ago
1 day ago
Porsche Cayman (981) 2013(63) 2.7 PDK
Ferring
£36,000
Photo-tab
Photos
Map-tab
Map
Report
zoom image
Basalt black metallic, lady driver
Read more
Read less
save
Favourite
Report
Share:
The basics
Performance & economy
The basics
Basalt black metallic, lady driver
Read more
Read less
The details
Reg. year
2013
Mileage
22,847
Fuel type
Petrol
Engine size
2706 cc
Make:
Porsche
Model:
Cayman
Body Type:
Coupe
Transmission:
Semi Auto
No. of Doors:
2
No. of Seats:
2
Colour:
Black
Performance & economy
Fuel Economy
36.7 mpg
0-62mph
5.3 seconds
Top Speed
164 mph
ago
1 day ago
£36,000
Contact
contact
Private advertiser
Clive S.
Posting ads since Jan 2006
Worthing
See seller's profile
See seller's other adverts
Got one like this?
Sell it here!
Want us to send you an email when we receive more ads like this?
Create Alert
Contact
contact
Similar ads
Porsche Cayman 2015
Porsche Cayman 2015
2015
7,500
3,800 cc
Petrol
£84,990
50 days ago
Porsche Cayman 2006
Porsche Cayman 2006
2006
22,000
£20,750
731 days ago
Porsche Cayman 2009
Porsche Cayman 2009
2009
85,000
3,387 cc
Petrol
£19,950
53 days ago
Porsche Cayman 2008
Porsche Cayman 2008
2008
78,000
2,700 cc
Petrol
£14,992
8 days ago
Porsche Cayman 2007
Porsche Cayman 2007
2007
46,543
3,387 cc
Petrol
£17,990
94 days ago
Porsche Cayman 2006
Porsche Cayman 2006
2006
63,000
3,387 cc
Petrol
£15,995
6 days ago
Porsche Cayman 2009
Porsche Cayman 2009
2009
3,436 cc
Petrol
£25,500
22 days ago
Porsche Cayman 2007
Porsche Cayman 2007
2007
54,350
2,687 cc
Petrol
£14,995
7 days ago
