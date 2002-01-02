ago1 day ago
Here for sale is my daughters car , it drives well , starts first time every time , it's cheap to run and for her the insurance was low being a 1.2 petrol , it has never let her down , it has roughly 6 months mother, she has bought a new one so is not needed any more , call if you would like to view
Here for sale is my daughters car , it drives well , starts first time every time , it's cheap to run and for her the insurance was low being a 1.2 petrol , it has never let her down , it has roughly 6 months mother, she has bought a new one so is not needed any more , call if you would like to view
ago1 day ago