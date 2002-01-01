Hi, I'm looking for a buyer for my ZT 190 Saloon. Selling up as I've treated myself to a Jaguar XE-S.

I purchased her around 2 years ago at 38,000 miles from a gentleman's estate who had sadly passed away after owning her from nearly new.

There was some parking damage down one side which lead me to get a near full re-spray done, the paint is therefore in a much better condition that the age would suggest.

I also had the cam belts and water pump changed at an MG Specialist (MJS Auto and Marine) so you are good for another 4+ years. She now stands at just over 50,000 miles. MOT is due 7th September.

A few modifications I have undertaken are:

Team Heko wind deflectors

Profusion Customs exhaust - full custom made cat-back system with top spec Magnaflow boxes *Quite Loud* cost £850!

Added chrome wing mirrors and chrome front/rear windscreen surrounds to complement the existing chrome side strip on the car, quite rare on a ZT.

Team Dynamic 19" alloys with Dunlop SportMaxx RT2 tyres, very sticky and have plenty of tread left. Alloys have met a few kerbs but are all straight, just paint damage really.

MG7 Climate control unit which looks much smarter than the old one!

Bad Bits:

Literally, in the last 10 miles, the clutch release bearing has started to whir a bit, drives fine but could do with looking at.

Inlet manifold is rattly, I had previously replaced it with a known good one but this failed again after about 18 months. Before getting the Jag I was going to wait for actual new units to come back into stock.

With this taken into account, I'm looking for around 750 ono.