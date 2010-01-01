1966 ford mustang coupe imported march of this year from Philadelphia.

The car is a project car and does need work, so please do not contact or arrange a viewing if you're expecting a pretty mint condition classic American car.

The car is a 6 cylinder mustang and is all up and running, sounding very aggressive. I have replaced the fuel pump and and also had the fuel pipes, tanks and engine flushed by my dad who owns his own car mechanic business. We have also done some work on a couple of the wires in the engine.

Before I bought the car it was stored for 35 years plus I was told in a barn and never got used. Someone must have started a little of renovation on the car because the chassis has had a little bit of TLC on the seals and rails. The engine has also had new cylinders and a couple of other things.

Needs new paint job, brakes need looking at, a little bit with the wiring and the floor pan needs patching in a couple of areas.

The wheel arches are solid and also the trunk, which are the places that rot a lot normally on these cars.

The car has had a new hood, new front side panel and the drivers side door has been replaced, so thats why the door panel is different to the rest.

Interior needs attention but I've already looked into a new interior and carpets which would cost roughly £500 for a complete new set.

I really need the car gone so open to good offers!

I do not want people contacting me with stupid offers it is a beautiful car that just needs a bit of TLC.

All taxes paid for.