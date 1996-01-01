Up for sale is my Mazda mx 6. One of 40 left on the road in great Britain. Very rare car has been garaged for the last 7 year's .low mileage. 86k This car is in very good condition for it's age with no rust car comes with central locking, power steering, cruise control. Automatic gearbox . Electric windows. For more information message me . I'm looking for sensible offers. At present there's only 33 vehicles of this speck on British roads