1 owner from demonstrator at 1500 miles. Prodrive Performance Pack added at 40000 miles giving 270 BHP and a lot of torque. Factory fitted tilt slide glass sunroof and full leather interior. Full service history, garaged, good matching tyres all round. Towbar. A fantastic fast fun practical wagon. It's 11 years old and has some parking and other dents in bodywork, but please come along and have a look at it.