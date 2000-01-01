ago1 day ago
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK200 KOMPRESSOR ELEGANCE 2 DOOR 1.8 CABROLET 2007 - One Lady Doctor Owner - 8 Services - 73000 miles - Cabriolet - 2007 - Automatic - Petrol - Metallic Silver with Blue Power Hood - Grey Leather Interior - Air Conditioning - Dual Zone Climate - Cruise Control - Radio/CD - Parking Sensors - Satellite Navigation - Auto Lights - Alloys - Multifunction Leather Steering Wheel - 2 Remote Keys - Airbags - Electric Windows - Electric Mirrors - Cup Holders - All in excellent condition. Any questions please ask.
MERCEDES-BENZ CLK200 KOMPRESSOR ELEGANCE 2 DOOR 1.8 CABROLET 2007 - One Lady Doctor Owner - 8 Services - 73000 miles - Cabriolet - 2007 - Automatic - Petrol - Metallic Silver with Blue Power Hood - Grey Leather Interior - Air Conditioning - Dual Zone Climate - Cruise Control - Radio/CD - Parking Sensors - Satellite Navigation - Auto Lights - Alloys - Multifunction Leather Steering Wheel - 2 Remote Keys - Airbags - Electric Windows - Electric Mirrors - Cup Holders - All in excellent condition. Any questions please ask.
ago1 day ago