☆☆☆☆☆£1750☆☆☆☆☆

Mk2 fiesta 1.1 popular 1989 with logbook and key

1987 escort rs turbo engine 87000 mile

Skimmed, ported and polished head with brand new piper t285 cam and vernier pulley and headgasket kit. Cambelt and water pump brand new. Complete set of water and turbo red samcos brand new,garrett turbo with down pipe, standard escort intercooler and rad. full set of engine bay braided fuel line brand new. Brand new G-max shox and springs alround. Front end poly bushed brand new. Front ball joints track rod end brand new. Xr2 hubs drive shalft and tie bars and brakes brand new grooved disc and green stuff pads. Lsd gear box brand new ap organic clutch. Front and rear strut brace brand new, rear roll cage with 2 brand new harnesses and mint escort recaros, cossie fuel pump and alloy tank in boot. 15" Rs turbo wheels but need tyres

☆☆☆☆ If i get the asking price the mint reacaros and refurbed 13" mexicos with new dunlops will go with the car ☆☆☆☆

The ecu has ARMED BAHOO CHIP was running 188 brake before it was taken out the escort and all the work done to it.

Also got cossie front brakes rs2000s disc red stuff pads but calipers need a refurb

The shell itself need 2 front wing and

N/s/r sill. Inside is mint with no back seats



☆☆☆☆To Finish☆☆☆☆

It needs Some wiring finishing off. only temp fuel lines run to fuel tank. Battery in boot so needs a positive run to engine bay.

Fuel filter needs fixing down. Speedo cable needs fitting and bracket made for intercooler. Metering unit was refurb couple months before it came out the escort And no boot glass

Probably missed a few things any question just ask