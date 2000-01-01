ago1 day ago
This lovely little car has won first prize at the Amberely classic car show in the past, starts and runs well, is a joy to drive, 1937 austin cambridge ten, maroon & black, log book plus original handbook with car. Sadly selling due to father now deceased, was his hobby. Please tel 07713468264077134682...(click to reveal full phone number) for any more details or to view.
This lovely little car has won first prize at the Amberely classic car show in the past, starts and runs well, is a joy to drive, 1937 austin cambridge ten, maroon & black, log book plus original handbook with car. Sadly selling due to father now deceased, was his hobby. Please tel 07713468264077134682...(click to reveal full phone number) for any more details or to view.
ago1 day ago