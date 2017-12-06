One scruffy but very cool looking Landrover Defender 90, 2.5L tdi, 1991 up for sale.

Acquired the little beast Jan 2015 and have had most of the jobs done such as clutch, exhaust, front shocks, wiper mechanism, new spare tyre and chassis repaired. So pretty solid for its age and much loved, drivers door and rear door need work as frames rusting particularly the rear, see picture. We need to sell as change in careers and life style means Landy not getting used as much as it should be, 99500 miles on the clock.

Loads of grunt, fun to drive and looking for someone to drive it the way it was built to be.