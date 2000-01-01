NCAP ratings refer to the crash protection and rollover safety of new vehicles. To achieve a high overall rating the car must deliver a balanced performance across all four areas: adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, pedestrian protection and safety assist. One star is the lowest rating; ﬁve stars is the highest. More stars equal safer cars.
ISOfix
ISOFIX has by now become the international standard for all automobile and child safety seat manufacturers. This anchoring technology minimizes installation mistakes and optimizes the protective effect by means of a solid connection between child safety seat and vehicle.