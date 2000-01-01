ago1 day ago
Audi TT (225), 1.8 Turbo
4 wheel drive Quattro
3 door, Petrol, 6 speed Manual
1999, Black, 119k miles
MOT to May 2018, Full Service history (17 service stamps)
Cam belt replaced in 2013 @ 95,229 miles
Full leather interior with heated front seats
Remote Central locking with remote window opening with key fob
Electric windows
Electric heated mirrors
17" Alloy wheels with nearly new tyres (All 4 are +7mm)
Climate control with ice cold aircon
Xenon lights with headlamp washers
Bose Stereo system with CD changer
Power assisted steering
ABS & Traction control
Front fog lights
Alarm & Immobiliser
Multiple airbags
Also has a perfectly fitting number plate 'TT'
Starts & drives lovely, Bodywork and interior is in good condition.
Front discs and pads changed recently
Full service history with 17 stamps in the service book.
May 2000 - 6,266 miles
Dec 2001 - 16,693 miles
Jan 2003 - 23,413 miles
Feb 2004 - 29,078 miles
Jan 2005 - 32,808 miles
Feb 2006 - 36,320 miles
Nov 2006 - 46,235 miles
Aug 2007 - 55,185 miles
May 2008 - 63,470 miles
Jun 2009 - 72,331 miles
Apr 2010 - 82,210 miles
Jan 2012 - 91,943 miles
Jan 2013 - 95,229 miles
Feb 2014 - 99,551 miles
Apr 2015 - 104,680 miles
May 2016 - 109,290 miles
Apr 2017 - 118,371 miles
Any test drives/inspections welcome. (AA/RAC inspections also welcome).
St Leonards (TN38)
