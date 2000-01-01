Audi TT (225), 1.8 Turbo

4 wheel drive Quattro

3 door, Petrol, 6 speed Manual

1999, Black, 119k miles

MOT to May 2018, Full Service history (17 service stamps)

Cam belt replaced in 2013 @ 95,229 miles

Full leather interior with heated front seats

Remote Central locking with remote window opening with key fob

Electric windows

Electric heated mirrors

17" Alloy wheels with nearly new tyres (All 4 are +7mm)

Climate control with ice cold aircon

Xenon lights with headlamp washers

Bose Stereo system with CD changer

Power assisted steering

ABS & Traction control

Front fog lights

Alarm & Immobiliser

Multiple airbags

Also has a perfectly fitting number plate 'TT'

Starts & drives lovely, Bodywork and interior is in good condition.

Front discs and pads changed recently

Full service history with 17 stamps in the service book.

May 2000 - 6,266 miles

Dec 2001 - 16,693 miles

Jan 2003 - 23,413 miles

Feb 2004 - 29,078 miles

Jan 2005 - 32,808 miles

Feb 2006 - 36,320 miles

Nov 2006 - 46,235 miles

Aug 2007 - 55,185 miles

May 2008 - 63,470 miles

Jun 2009 - 72,331 miles

Apr 2010 - 82,210 miles

Jan 2012 - 91,943 miles

Jan 2013 - 95,229 miles

Feb 2014 - 99,551 miles

Apr 2015 - 104,680 miles

May 2016 - 109,290 miles

Apr 2017 - 118,371 miles

Any test drives/inspections welcome. (AA/RAC inspections also welcome).

St Leonards (TN38)