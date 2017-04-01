ago1 day ago
2002 Audi TT 225BHP
94,700 miles, MOT until 01/04/17, service History, cambelt changed at 71,000 miles.
Service last year including engine oil, oil filter, spark plugs, cabin filter, haldex oil and filter.
New thermostat fitted last year along with 2 new front tyres (Uniroyal Rainsport 3).
Please feel free call if you have any questions.
£3200 ONO.
2002 Audi TT 225BHP
94,700 miles, MOT until 01/04/17, service History, cambelt changed at 71,000 miles.
Service last year including engine oil, oil filter, spark plugs, cabin filter, haldex oil and filter.
New thermostat fitted last year along with 2 new front tyres (Uniroyal Rainsport 3).
Please feel free call if you have any questions.
£3200 ONO.
ago1 day ago