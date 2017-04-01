2002 Audi TT 225BHP

94,700 miles, MOT until 01/04/17, service History, cambelt changed at 71,000 miles.

Service last year including engine oil, oil filter, spark plugs, cabin filter, haldex oil and filter.

New thermostat fitted last year along with 2 new front tyres (Uniroyal Rainsport 3).

£3200 ONO.