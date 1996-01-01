1994 Volvo 940 Automatic (1986CC) - Petrol

135k miles. 71k showing on clock as faulty speedo was changed. I have the old one for confirmation.

MOT Feb 2018

Used regularly, including August 2017 trip to South of France and back.

Good sturdy car but getting on so needs someone who can keep on top of regular maintenance really. Will need some tidying up to bring some of the mod-cons back on-line but it drives and drives and has a tardis of a boot with the seats down.

The good

Roof bars

Quality alloys. Worth more than asking price on their own if sold separately.

New Exhaust (Feb)

Rear disks and pads changed last year.

Cam-belt done 2013.

Most service history & receipts

Leather interior

Heated seats

Less good

Quite a few dash lights not working (LED's, not the main lights / lamps)

Stereo faulty. MW & LW only. Tape broken.

Fan only working on full-blast at the moment.

Damaged casing to rear light cluster but all working

Few age related scratches and wear. No structural rust that I’m aware of.

Sunroof unreliable. Had to manually close it.

All of the above fixable at home.

Worth a look if you want a workhorse. Will be sorry to see it go but it has sat on my drive for 4 months now due to my reluctance to see the back of it!