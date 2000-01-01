We use cookies to help you get the best experience when using our site. By continuing to use this website, you are agreeing to our
Cookie Policy
OK
Log In
|
Register
Search
For Sale
Agricultural
Antiques and Collectables
Baby and Kids
Bizarre Bazaar
Business and Office
Electronics
Fashion
Home and Garden
Leisure
Free to Collector
Motors
Cars
Boats
Commercial Vehicles
Farm
Horseboxes and Trailers
Motorbikes
Motorhomes and Caravans
Motors Services
Parts and Accessories
Classic Cars
Jobs
Accountancy and Finance Jobs
Automotive Jobs
Aviation Jobs
Bar Jobs
Charity and Volunteering Jobs
Childcare Jobs
Computing and IT Jobs
Construction and Tradesmen Jobs
Education Jobs
Engineering Jobs
Farming, Gardening and Pet Jobs
General Jobs
Graduate Jobs and Apprenticeships
Health, Beauty and Fitness Jobs
Healthcare and Medicine Jobs
Home and Social Care Jobs
Hospitality and Catering Jobs
Law Jobs
Marketing, Media and PR Jobs
Office, Admin and PA Jobs
Part-time, Evening & Weekend
Recruitment and HR Jobs
Sales, Retail and Customer Service Jobs
Seasonal and Overseas Jobs
Services
Business, Legal and IT Services
Celebrations and Special Occasions
Family and Care Services
Health and Beauty Services
Musical Services
Pet, Farming and Equestrian Services
Property and Home Services
Transport Services
Adult
Property
For Rent
For Sale
Share
Animals
Horses and Equestrian
Livestock
Pets
Community
Classes and Tuition
Clubs, Societies and Teams
Friendship and Dating
In Your Area
What's On
Log In
Register
Place an ad
All categories
For Sale
Motors
Jobs
Services
Property
Animals
Community
Adult
Close
in
United Kingdom
(change)
Close
Ok
Cancel
×
Invalid location
Sorry no location available with such name.
Close
Set search preferences
My budget is
Distance I'm happy to travel
0 mile
Search
Triumph Herald
Sandbach
£5,775
Contact
contact
Home
Motors
Cars
Triumph
Herald
Triumph Herald
ago
1 day ago
Triumph Herald
Sandbach
£5,775
Photo-tab
Photos
Map-tab
Map
Report
zoom image
Ready to enjoy it will come with a 12 mth MOT Can email more photos
Read more
Read less
save
Favourite
Report
Share:
The basics
Ready to enjoy it will come with a 12 mth MOT Can email more photos
Read more
Read less
The details
Reg. year
-
Mileage
58,000
Fuel type
Petrol
Engine size
1296 cc
Make:
Triumph
Model:
Herald
Body Type:
Saloon
Transmission:
Manual
No. of Doors:
2
Condition:
Excellent
Colour:
White
ago
1 day ago
£5,775
Contact
contact
Private advertiser
Rob G.
Posting ads since Feb 2017
See seller's profile
See seller's other adverts
Got one like this?
Sell it here!
Want us to send you an email when we receive more ads like this?
Create Alert
Related dealers
V12 Sports & Classics Ltd
Tempest 4 Cars - Henfield
McCarthy Cars
Karhouse
Contact
contact
Top Makes in UK
Cars
Ford
Vauxhall
BMW
Mercedes
Volkswagen
Peugeot
Citroen
Nissan
Audi
Top Locations
Sandbach
Subscribe to Notifications