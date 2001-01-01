2002 Dec. (52 reg) X-power grey metallic with black leather seats. Pas, electric windows,cd/radio,rare non Abs model.I bought this car 2 years ago and have only covered 1000mls summer motoring only.The car is garaged/dry stored for the winter.Its been trouble free in my ownership.It was purchased by me from a retiring MG garage specialist who told me all the conversions were carried out by him..updated head gasket,new pipes,waterpump etc,unfortunately there is no documentary evidence to support this. I do however have some service and Mot history with the car.Bodywork is above average,and mechanically she starts first time and drives well with no nasty noises or smoke.Only selling due to lack of use.please no daft offers or part exchanges.