ago1 day ago
Very good car in general, engine in good condition, lovely runner but having electrical problems and may need a new SAM unit (or someone to fix it), hence price (the only thing not working at the moment is the left indicators and a push button has been installed on the dashboard for the horn as it doesn’t work via the steering wheel). Would be good for a project.
Very good car in general, engine in good condition, lovely runner but having electrical problems and may need a new SAM unit (or someone to fix it), hence price (the only thing not working at the moment is the left indicators and a push button has been installed on the dashboard for the horn as it doesn’t work via the steering wheel). Would be good for a project.
ago1 day ago