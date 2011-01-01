ago1 day ago
This is an exceptional example of an MGB Roadster fully restored in 2011 and in very good working order. Tonneau cover, hood in good condition. It also has a hard top. I have a file of invoices and documents. Has to be seen to be appreciated!!
