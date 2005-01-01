This beautiful car with a fantastic colour combination, has been looked after all of it's life and has just been serviced Aug 2017, but previousely at 1763, 3057, 6387, 7103, 7338, 8025, 8614, 10662, 13318, 13616, 14225, 15034, 15,143, 15,346, 21,438, 23,685 and just serviced at 33,885 miles all stamped in the service book by RR Specialists. THis car has never let me down and drives like silk. Woolen over rugs, foot stools and indoor cover, MOT until July 2018 Comprehensive history file including an unmarked leather owners hand book. Private plate included. Only for sale as the owner is emigrating so sensible offers invited. 5+ owners, Gold