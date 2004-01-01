Attractive and economical (40+mpg) car in Stromboli grey with full red leather interior. Good condition for age and mileage (105k). Many thousands spent on maintaining and improving the car. MOT'd until Dec '17. New cambelt and water pump at 88700. Quaife limited slip diff. Loads of service history, too much to list everything. Last full service by Autolusso Bournemouth (Alfa specialist) in March 2017. Winter pack - heated front seats, mirrors and washers. Recently valeted. A lot of car for the money! £2300ono