ago1 day ago
Leather sports seats, front and rear parking sensors, automatic gearbox, on board computer, Bluetooth telephone hands free facility, air conditioning, power hood, full history and MOT until April 2018 with no advisories. Good tyre treads. Reluctant sale by only the second owner (4.5 years).
Leather sports seats, front and rear parking sensors, automatic gearbox, on board computer, Bluetooth telephone hands free facility, air conditioning, power hood, full history and MOT until April 2018 with no advisories. Good tyre treads. Reluctant sale by only the second owner (4.5 years).
ago1 day ago