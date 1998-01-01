ago1 day ago
Sadly selling my lovely mx. Spent 1000 keeping her lovely . No rust , sills and underneath perfect and free of rust , a hard thing to find in these little rockets . 8 months mot , starts first time every time . She will need a new roof at some point , no leaks , just needs a tidy up. Rare Ed Cream leather interior .
Sadly selling my lovely mx. Spent 1000 keeping her lovely . No rust , sills and underneath perfect and free of rust , a hard thing to find in these little rockets . 8 months mot , starts first time every time . She will need a new roof at some point , no leaks , just needs a tidy up. Rare Ed Cream leather interior .
ago1 day ago