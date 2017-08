AUDI TT 3.2 V6 QUATTRO CABRIOLET 6 SPEED MANUAL

SAME ENGINE AS R32

2008 57 REG. NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART.

MET BLACK

MOT TILL MARCH 2018 NO ADVISORIES

FULL AUDI DEALER SERVICE HISTORY

POWER STEERING

REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING

ELECTRIC WINDOWS AND MIRRORS

CRUISE CONTROL AIRCON

TINTED WINDOWS

FULL HEATED LEATHER,, ALLOYS

CD STEREO POWER ROOF

ELECTRIC SPOILER

LOOKS AND DRIVES WELL

I AM OPEN TO CASH OR SWOP OFFERS OR BOTH

CAN ALSO ADD OTHER SWAPS FOR RIGHT DEAL

WILLING TO SWAPP/X OR OFFERS JUST ASK

.MILTON KEYNES..