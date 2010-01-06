ago1 day ago
Suzuki swift VVT sport for sale...BARGAIN!!!!!
Price now lowered due to time wasters
Maidstone, Kent
Genuine LOW MILAGE
Few small dents and cosmetic damage to the boot and rear bumper and a slight hole in drivers seat but not a costly repair and has no effect on the car
Drives a dream, brilliant on fuel & insurance
Tyre condition - good. Brakes - good. Keyless entry and start. Climate control. Air con. Heated mirrors. Electric windows. CD/radio. Petrol 1.6 sport. Manual. 18" Sports alloys. Sports seats. Height adjustable seats. Height adjustable steering wheel. Fog lights (front)
Brilliant run around and a great price for the age and milage.
Genuine low milage less than 8,000 miles a year!!!
3 owners
Genuine reason for sale
HPI clear
Was £2695 now price lowered due to time wasters £2250
Call or text 07769251135077692511...(click to reveal full phone number)
Suzuki swift VVT sport for sale...BARGAIN!!!!!
Price now lowered due to time wasters
Maidstone, Kent
Genuine LOW MILAGE
Few small dents and cosmetic damage to the boot and rear bumper and a slight hole in drivers seat but not a costly repair and has no effect on the car
Drives a dream, brilliant on fuel & insurance
Tyre condition - good. Brakes - good. Keyless entry and start. Climate control. Air con. Heated mirrors. Electric windows. CD/radio. Petrol 1.6 sport. Manual. 18" Sports alloys. Sports seats. Height adjustable seats. Height adjustable steering wheel. Fog lights (front)
Brilliant run around and a great price for the age and milage.
Genuine low milage less than 8,000 miles a year!!!
3 owners
Genuine reason for sale
HPI clear
Was £2695 now price lowered due to time wasters £2250
Call or text 07769251135077692511...(click to reveal full phone number)
ago1 day ago