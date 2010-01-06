Suzuki swift VVT sport for sale...BARGAIN!!!!!

Price now lowered due to time wasters

Maidstone, Kent

Genuine LOW MILAGE

Few small dents and cosmetic damage to the boot and rear bumper and a slight hole in drivers seat but not a costly repair and has no effect on the car

Drives a dream, brilliant on fuel & insurance

Tyre condition - good. Brakes - good. Keyless entry and start. Climate control. Air con. Heated mirrors. Electric windows. CD/radio. Petrol 1.6 sport. Manual. 18" Sports alloys. Sports seats. Height adjustable seats. Height adjustable steering wheel. Fog lights (front)

Brilliant run around and a great price for the age and milage.

Genuine low milage less than 8,000 miles a year!!!

3 owners

Genuine reason for sale

HPI clear

Was £2695 now price lowered due to time wasters £2250

Call or text