Ford fiesta 1.25. Car has MOT March 18 done 75570 miles has had a new clutch fitted at 75000 miles new wishbones, new drop links, new anti roll bar bushes, new plugs and has recently been serviced. The stripes need to be replaced which I have just haven't had time to do it only thing that let's the car down is paint work it needs good t-cut The car was bought as a project but haven't got time for it now. nice clean and tidy inside. Only have green slip as I'm still waiting for log book to come back Looking for £550 no offers as price has been lowered.