This is a very special car to add to your collection and you will have a lot of fun of driving it. I just hate to let it go but the time is up and I must reduce my collection. It is a 1967 Porsche 911 Soft top Targa that was restored and is a wonderful car to drive. There was a very small production of cars that were produced and it is the only 1 year with soft top. There are not many like this out there especially with soft top. This is a matching number car restored per COA. The engine and transmission has been completely rebuilt and has less than 200 miles. Most of the parts include new high compression pistons and cylinders to give a little more horse power for better performance and driving. Complete valve job, balancing etc....New fuel pump and many more. All engine hardware was re-plated and all of the engine sheet metal was powder coated. The floors are solid. There are also pictures of the engine and transmission during the rebuild. Excellent running, shifts great, and goes down the road like a dream