2001 BMW E46 330i SE Touring

5 speed manual

3 previous owners from new

V5 present

2x keys with spare

Service history with all receipts from last 3 years (my ownership)

135,500 miles (this will go up as In daily use)

18" Style 32 alloy wheels all 4 tires less than 6 months old

M Sport suspension

Powerflex front and rear bushes

Factory detachable towbar

Electric Windows

Electric sunroof

Auto air conditioning

Rain sensing wipers

BMW business stereo with factory BMW iPod interface (original manual included)

Very clean inside and out with gleaming paintwork. Engine pulls extremely well with all Vanos seals and bearings replaced within first year of ownership along with all the common preventative items such as oil breather valve and pipes, DISA valve and lower swing arms (poly bushes) etc. Extremely well cared for and this is shown in the condition of the car. No major scratches or dents. Interior is very good condition and unmarked with no rips tears or funny smells! All original floor mats in great condition too.

Expanding family now requires a larger car.

Any questions please don't hesitate to call or text. Viewings after 5pm weekdays or any time weekends.

Thanks for looking, more pics to follow when the weather improves!!

New car arriving at weekend so needs to go.