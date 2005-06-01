ago1 day ago
One lady owner from new. Cream leather seats, walnut steering wheel. Body colour cream leather lined hard top included, which also has heated window. Lovely car, reluctant sale. I need a bigger car now that I have a grandchild. Two minor problems: Driver window will not open and driver door handle broken. Easy and cheap to fix but I do not have time.
ago1 day ago