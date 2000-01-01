A real beauty, customised with Candy Orange paint (similar to McLaren Volcano Orange). Only done around 1000 miles since the paint job so in vvg condition. Dipped Carbon effect custom made hood cover with raised pods behind the headrests. Led brake lights set into Dipped Carbon effect rear spoiler. Led running lights in front bumper. Stunning unmarked Wolfdrace wheels. Carbon mud flaps. Reflowed exhaust to exit through side pipe with dummy pipe the other side. Both made from top quality stainless steel. No performance change from the exhaust modification. Upgraded rear brakes to cure the weak standard handbrake. Kenwood DAB, MP3, Bluetooth stereo with base speaker behind the drivers seat. Great to drive and a real head turner. Reluctantly selling because she does suit my current lifestyle. Viewing very welcome.