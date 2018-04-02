A very solid & well sorted late model MGB GT - more practicable & useable than the early models but with chrome bumpers, the lovely classic early grille & benefiting from the traditional 'Webasto-type' sunroof as well as chrome 'wires' fitted by using hubs & the traditional eared spinners! An alloy rocker cover is fitted. The MOT expires at the end of April next year. The cabin is a nice place to be & only last night I took her on a 60mile round trip in the dark & the rain - she never missed a beat & the wipers never faltered, either...........it rained on the whole journey.

The car locks up (both doors & hatch) as does the fuel filler cap. Talking of which I've been running her almost exclusively on Shell V-Power (receipts to prove...)

The downside is that she could do with a respray as is in 2-tone green, currently, but good examples of this model/conversion seem to be appreciating & this car would make a good second car or even a short run commuter.

Although I've put a price of nigh-on four grand I'm having to move imminently so will listen to any cash offers or offers of part-exchange etc. The only reason for sale is that I have another couple of old cars that I have owned for many years...