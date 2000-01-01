For sale is my wife’s cherished Mercedes SL500 V8 Convertible.

Always garaged through the winter, covered with an indoor fitted soft cover which is included, and left on trickle charge ready for the summer.

It comes in VERY RARE RED with unmarked beige leather interior complete with fold down wind deflector as shown.

She is the fourth owner and has looked after the car just as well as the previous three owners, and it still looks beautiful bar the usual age related marks.

There are no dents or deep marks of any kind and it has been treated with Diamond Brite polish system to keep the shine, complete with receipt.

More pictures available - Please message if required.

It is just coming up to 57k on the clock and has MOT until April 2018.

4 x Good Continental Tyres

SPECIFICATIONS:

Heated seats

Cream leather interior

Sat navigation

Keyless entry

Keyless start

Push button start

Parking assist

Cruise control

Dual zone climate control

ABC Sport Options mode

Alloy wheels unmarked

Auto lights bright white

Rain sensors

Anti-glare mirrors

Head light washers

Bonnet and wing vents

Power folding mirrors

Adaptive suspension

Steering wheel controls

And every extra you would expect from this model.

The log book is present along with 2 sets of original keys full service history @ 19k – 29k – 40k – 48k - only 57000 genuine miles, it's full hpi clear , with copy of paperwork, and just a stunning car to look at and drive, so you will not be disappointed. Why not treat yourself, or maybe even better treat the lady in your life.

She is only selling as we are looking to move house and need the funds to help with costs.

Please no tyre kickers or time wasters, this is a genuine sports car that will suit a genuine buyer.

Car is advertised elsewhere, so first to see will buy. I reserve the right to remove advert if sold.

Any questions please message, will not ship overseas, will not meet you at the local garage and payment must be cash or bank transfer before vehicle is released.