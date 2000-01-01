ago1 day ago
For sale is my wife’s cherished Mercedes SL500 V8 Convertible.
Always garaged through the winter, covered with an indoor fitted soft cover which is included, and left on trickle charge ready for the summer.
It comes in VERY RARE RED with unmarked beige leather interior complete with fold down wind deflector as shown.
She is the fourth owner and has looked after the car just as well as the previous three owners, and it still looks beautiful bar the usual age related marks.
There are no dents or deep marks of any kind and it has been treated with Diamond Brite polish system to keep the shine, complete with receipt.
More pictures available - Please message if required.
It is just coming up to 57k on the clock and has MOT until April 2018.
4 x Good Continental Tyres
SPECIFICATIONS:
Heated seats
Cream leather interior
Sat navigation
Keyless entry
Keyless start
Push button start
Parking assist
Cruise control
Dual zone climate control
ABC Sport Options mode
Alloy wheels unmarked
Auto lights bright white
Rain sensors
Anti-glare mirrors
Head light washers
Bonnet and wing vents
Power folding mirrors
Adaptive suspension
Steering wheel controls
And every extra you would expect from this model.
The log book is present along with 2 sets of original keys full service history @ 19k – 29k – 40k – 48k - only 57000 genuine miles, it's full hpi clear , with copy of paperwork, and just a stunning car to look at and drive, so you will not be disappointed. Why not treat yourself, or maybe even better treat the lady in your life.
She is only selling as we are looking to move house and need the funds to help with costs.
Please no tyre kickers or time wasters, this is a genuine sports car that will suit a genuine buyer.
Car is advertised elsewhere, so first to see will buy. I reserve the right to remove advert if sold.
Any questions please message, will not ship overseas, will not meet you at the local garage and payment must be cash or bank transfer before vehicle is released.
