1998 MK2 Mazda MX-5 1.8S



Drives fantastically well, very tight and responsive. Only 2 previous owners and plenty of service history which also includes the original Mazda books, pamphlet and sales receipt.



This particular model of the MX-5 (1.8S) boasting 140 bhp receives notable upgrades from factory such as: ABS, Electric Mirrors, Central Locking, Nardi leather 3 spoke steering wheel, 15" alloy wheels and a Limited slip Differential (LSD).



The exterior is well presented in a lovely emerald green, other than the usual car parking dent and stone chip, the MX-5 is in great shape for it's age. There are no signs of any corrosion around the wheels arches and chassis rails that these MX-5's most frequently suffer from.



The Interior is in good condition and all original apart from the new stereo fitted.



The MX-5 had a recent full routine service at 90k.



The logbook and all other necessary paperwork are present, the private plate will be included with the sale (A19 MHG) along with road legal plates (yellow / white) to suit, if you have any questions please email me or call / text me on: 0795801455