2015 Suzuki Swift 1.6 Sport 3 Door For Sale. Registered September 2105. 1 private owner, 16013 miles (as of 20/08/2017), full Suzuki service history. Finished in Cosmic Black Pearl metallic with 17 inch alloy wheels.



The Swift Sport is great fun to drive and cheap to run - currently returning 45.8mpg. Insurance group 19. EuroNCAP 5 star safety rating.



Specification includes : 6-speed manual gearbox; Key-less entry & start; Auto air conditioning; Electric front windows; HID Projector headlamps with headlamp wash; Electric/heated folding wing mirrors; Cruise control; ABS brakes; Electronic stability programme; Bluetooth; USB connectivity; Pan-European Sat-Nav with full post code search; DAB radio; Single play CD player; Height adjustable drivers seat; Reach & rake adjustable steering wheel; Rear seat Isofix fittings; Inflation kit; Locking wheel nuts; Front fog lamps; Colour coded rear spoiler; Rear privacy glass; Folding rear seat.



This car comes with the balance of the Suzuki manufacturer warranty to September 2018. First MOT due in September 2018.