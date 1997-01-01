BMW 328i Convertable, Manual, Ex Park Lane Demonstrator, full leather and the highest specification. Every panel of paint is original! Superb condition for a car now 20 years old. Just M.O.T.d with no advisories. Hood like new, clear window and absolutely water tight, goes up and down with one press of a button. A good 4 seater with full black leather, dash and door cards. Alloy wheels never refurbished, tyres excellent. A beautiful metallic finish that reflects as good as the day it left the factory. Never had paint work done and every panel is straight. Front fog lights, electric roof, windows and mirrors, central locking, alloys, metallic, P.A.S., CD multi changer in boot, air conditioning, top tint windscreen, full tool kit in boot and the engine bay is good enough to go in any showroom. On top of this the 6 cylinder 328i engine linked with a manual gearbox pulls superbly. I bought this as I have other Classic Cars which I did not wish to put too much mileage on. It thrills me every time I drive it and my only reason for selling is the purchase of yet another Classic and this car does not deserve to be left outside. If I had room I would keep it, it knocks spots off the Mercedes SL Models and seats 4 comfortably. It is a sound car to use and invest in, kept in this condition it will appreciate in value. I took it to the Classic Car Show at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa, I could not believe the interest and questions it raised! The 5 speed box is ideal for both town and motorway driving, effortless.