I'm a massive fan of the MR2 cars and it was my obsession to turn my 1990 T-bar into a Monster car! The final works was carried out by Torque Developments where it achieve 380bhp at just 1.2 bar of boost. It still has loads more power to be unleash as the chargecooler was the only down fall!

My original plan was to transfer the engine into a new Rev 3/4 car and put a Hugh intercooler in the boot & add a few more parts to make this car reach its full Power of 500 - 600bhp!!

But due to now recently buying a new house & receiving 2 new additions to the family I am very reluctantly having to sell my pride and joy.

I have spent a fortune over time on this car and the paperwork I have adds up to well over £20,000!

In my eyes nearly all the parts are still like new as its has only ever done the running in miles after building and tuning in October 2015, it has just been sitting in my garage ever since.

I have just dumped the old oil today and have order more costing me £138 as I only ever used the best! Hopefully it will arrives by Tuesday, this car will be up and running again the same day.

Engine is a Rev 3 block bored with fully forged internal, race shells etc..

Turbo is a GTX duel ball-bearing turbo ( water cooled)

4" intake with all custom piping hoses etc...

HKS cams, pulleys and belt,

800cc injectors

New oil & water pumps etc...

Larger fuel pump

Forge water cooled wastegate ( complete set of chargeable springs for wastegate)

Custom Screamer pipe, this sound amazing!

Performance manifold

PWR chargecooler system

Lightened flywheel with four plated race clutch

Very loud twin exhaust system and straight down pipe

Inside it has...

Momo steering wheel

One of a kind neon blue MR2 heater

Touch screen DVD player

Blitz boost gauge & Turbo timer, HKS EVC VI electronic boost controller

HKS VPro ecu

Shorter gear shift installed this include new cables

Wheels are Momo with new tyres

Uprated Calipers, disks, pads, braided hoses etc..

Nearly everything on this car has been purchased new from Toyota new, I've missed out loads on this list but the paperwork will speaks for itself once you see it.

I'm only asking for £4000, which is crazy as you could brake and sell all the parts for double that! I don't personally have the time nor do I have the space to store the parts. If you are already rebuilding a MR2 this could be perfect for you as it will cost you a fraction of what you would have to pay for the parts.

If your interested please contact me on or you can email. Please no time waster or swaps, cash or bank transfer only! No deposits or holds offered only a quick sale need!



Also this car will be sold with no Tax or MOT

video of the dyno run is now on YouTube https://youtu.be/flueDCe7fhc