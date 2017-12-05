I brought this as a project to convert engine and other parts but havent got the time now as work and another one to finish first. Scooby na engine so non turbo cheap to run but still a scooby looks sounds and still nippy had loads done the front end bigger spoiler buy previous owner. New exshust system sounds lovely pops and bangs had to have new clutch and bits done engine bay complenty cleaned of most grease and mess as old looked like no one had kept clean but nice now. No knocking or banging at all that can hear runs spot on the engines still standard as planned to take out. Had regular service buy my self all oil/oil fillter/engine flush and breaks. Tbh for the age of the car its in good condition couple little rust marks here and there which can be seen when veiwing and alloys need refurb asept this lovley car if any information needed wecome to ask away plus viewing welcome the price is just a ruff price so welcome to sensible offers or will just keep it sitting till ive got the time to do as planned.