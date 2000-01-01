Here we have my Mk1 Toyota Mr2 1986. 107615 Miles



The car was my daily drive up until a few years ago when it was taken off the road as i didn't have the time to work on it and needed a van for work. It has been stored in a dry workshop since.



This car has no MOT as its been off the road for over a year and will require repair to be roadworthy again.



I have recently charged the battery and it fired up first time and runs well.



It has up-rated front discs and calipers which i believe are from a supra, the rear shocks where replaced before i bought it and there are new shocks for the front that will come with the car.

It has a Janspeed stainless exhaust system and Jamex steering wheel. About two years ago it had re conditioned, rear sub frames installed, new alternator, water pump and clutch master cylinder and the tracking was done. These parts probably only saw six months use before it was taken off the road.



The bad points are fairly typical for one of these at this age and that is the body work. There is heavy corrosion on both front arches, front splitter, rear arches and the passenger door has a large dent in it.

Small chip in windscreen.

Also i think it needs a new brake master cylinder.



Other than that I'm not sure what the car requires, i don't have the time to work on it and need the space.



This would make a good project for someone or even a donor car.



Feel free to contact me for any other information or to arrange viewing.



The car is in Hastings, East Sussex. TN35 4NN



Buyer to collect and will require a trailer or similar as the car does not have an MOT.



Cash on collection.