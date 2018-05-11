GS Spec

Climate control air conditioning,Twin factory fitted sunroofs full operational, Remote central locking, Electric windows, Traction control, Hill decent



Recorded Service history up to 148000 miles has been fully maintained since, Rear air suspension converted to springs

Recent work carried out (with receipts)

New steering box

New front tyres

Full service consisting of gearbox and axle levels checked, prop shafts greased, new air filter, diesel filter, oil change, new rear steering link arm and track rod ends



MOT 11/05/2018



ADVISORIES



chip on windscreen

slight rust on rear chassis (now repaired)

anti roll bar linkage ball joint cover detiorated but not broken

£1695