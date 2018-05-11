ago1 day ago
GS Spec
Climate control air conditioning,Twin factory fitted sunroofs full operational, Remote central locking, Electric windows, Traction control, Hill decent
Recorded Service history up to 148000 miles has been fully maintained since, Rear air suspension converted to springs
Recent work carried out (with receipts)
New steering box
New front tyres
Full service consisting of gearbox and axle levels checked, prop shafts greased, new air filter, diesel filter, oil change, new rear steering link arm and track rod ends
MOT 11/05/2018
ADVISORIES
chip on windscreen
slight rust on rear chassis (now repaired)
anti roll bar linkage ball joint cover detiorated but not broken
£1695
GS Spec
Climate control air conditioning,Twin factory fitted sunroofs full operational, Remote central locking, Electric windows, Traction control, Hill decent
Recorded Service history up to 148000 miles has been fully maintained since, Rear air suspension converted to springs
Recent work carried out (with receipts)
New steering box
New front tyres
Full service consisting of gearbox and axle levels checked, prop shafts greased, new air filter, diesel filter, oil change, new rear steering link arm and track rod ends
MOT 11/05/2018
ADVISORIES
chip on windscreen
slight rust on rear chassis (now repaired)
anti roll bar linkage ball joint cover detiorated but not broken
£1695
ago1 day ago