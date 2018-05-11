GS Spec

Climate control air conditioning

Twin factory fitted sunroofs fully operational

Remote central locking

Electric windows

Traction control

Hill decent

Stamped Service history up to 148000 miles

However has been fully maintained since and paperwork to prove it

Rear air suspension converted to springs

Recent work carried out (with receipts)

New steering box (£1350 as per receipt in picture)

New front tyres

Full service consisting of gearbox and axle levels checked, prop shafts greased, new air filter, diesel filter, oil change, new rear steering link arm and track rod ends

MOT 11/05/2018

ADVISORIES

chip on windscreen

slight rust on rear chassis (now repaired)

anti roll bar linkage ball joint cover detiorated but not broken

£1695 ovno