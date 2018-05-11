ago23 days ago
GS Spec
Climate control air conditioning
Twin factory fitted sunroofs fully operational
Remote central locking
Electric windows
Traction control
Hill decent
Stamped Service history up to 148000 miles
However has been fully maintained since and paperwork to prove it
Rear air suspension converted to springs
Recent work carried out (with receipts)
New steering box (£1350 as per receipt in picture)
New front tyres
Full service consisting of gearbox and axle levels checked, prop shafts greased, new air filter, diesel filter, oil change, new rear steering link arm and track rod ends
MOT 11/05/2018
ADVISORIES
chip on windscreen
slight rust on rear chassis (now repaired)
anti roll bar linkage ball joint cover detiorated but not broken
£1695 ovno
