Land rover discovery 2 Td5 GS 7 seater 5 speed manual only 89930 miles so pretty low for A Td5

Mot January this truck does need a little tlc but nothing major I have most of its history

I have owned this for a year now and was going to modify it for offroading but now have a new born so it's time I let it go. everything works as it should apart from the sunroofs the last owner duck taped closed and removed the headlining to try and fix the leak.

Front bumper broken on the corner

Also has side exit exhaust

ABS TC and Hill descent light on very common on discoverys

