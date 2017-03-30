ago1 day ago
TT TFSI S line 1.8 2 Door Coupe
2014 (14) Daytona Grey Manual Petrol Low Mileage
Daytona Grey
23k miles
Registered March 2014
1798cc Petrol Engine
118 kW 16V turbo FSI 160ps
6 Speed Manual Gearbox
19 inch RS style Alloy Wheels
MOT until 30 March 2018
Full Original Book Pack
Two Keys
Complete Tool kit in the boot (except tyre weld which has been replaced with superior product)
Very High Specification:
S line embossed Sports front seats
Perforated Leather/Alcantara upholstery
S line Multifunction Leather Steering wheel
6 Speed Short-shift manual gearbox
On-board computer
Service and Oil Change indicator (Oil Service can be reset by owner)
19 inch ‘7-twin-spoke’ design alloy wheels RS style
S line Sports suspension lowered by 10mm
Chrome plated twin tailpipes
S line exterior package - S line design front and rear bumpers, side grilles and diffusers in platinum grey
Xenon headlights with headlight washers
LED daytime-running lights
All matching new Hankook K120 Ventus V12 EVO2 255/35 R19 tyres
Black headlining
Audi Floor Mats
Alarm and Engine Immobiliser, factory fitted Thatcham Cat 1
Door sill trims with S line lettering
Matt-brushed aluminium inlays
Stereo Radio with CD player
Leather trimmed multi-function sports steering wheel
Front Drivers Lights/Fog Lights
Automatic Air Conditioning
ABS
Electronic stabilization program (ESP)
Driver's and front passenger air bag with front passenger air bag deactivation
Remote central locking
Electric adjusted door mirrors
Folding Rear Seats (for larger boot space)
Service and Maintenance
New tyres 30 March 2017
Alloy wheels refurbished at the same time.
Full service 17 Apr 2017 including Oil & oil filter changed, Air filter changed, brakes serviced, brake fluid changed.
