TT TFSI S line 1.8 2 Door Coupe

2014 (14) Daytona Grey Manual Petrol Low Mileage

Daytona Grey

23k miles

Registered March 2014

1798cc Petrol Engine

118 kW 16V turbo FSI 160ps

6 Speed Manual Gearbox

19 inch RS style Alloy Wheels

MOT until 30 March 2018

Full Original Book Pack

Two Keys

Complete Tool kit in the boot (except tyre weld which has been replaced with superior product)

Very High Specification:

S line embossed Sports front seats

Perforated Leather/Alcantara upholstery

S line Multifunction Leather Steering wheel

6 Speed Short-shift manual gearbox

On-board computer

Service and Oil Change indicator (Oil Service can be reset by owner)

19 inch ‘7-twin-spoke’ design alloy wheels RS style

S line Sports suspension lowered by 10mm

Chrome plated twin tailpipes

S line exterior package - S line design front and rear bumpers, side grilles and diffusers in platinum grey

Xenon headlights with headlight washers

LED daytime-running lights

All matching new Hankook K120 Ventus V12 EVO2 255/35 R19 tyres

Black headlining

Audi Floor Mats

Alarm and Engine Immobiliser, factory fitted Thatcham Cat 1

Door sill trims with S line lettering

Matt-brushed aluminium inlays

Stereo Radio with CD player

Leather trimmed multi-function sports steering wheel

Front Drivers Lights/Fog Lights

Automatic Air Conditioning

ABS

Electronic stabilization program (ESP)

Driver's and front passenger air bag with front passenger air bag deactivation

Remote central locking

Electric adjusted door mirrors

Folding Rear Seats (for larger boot space)

Service and Maintenance

New tyres 30 March 2017

Alloy wheels refurbished at the same time.

Full service 17 Apr 2017 including Oil & oil filter changed, Air filter changed, brakes serviced, brake fluid changed.