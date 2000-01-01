We use cookies to help you get the best experience when using our site. By continuing to use this website, you are agreeing to our
Vauxhall Tigra 2000
Hailsham
£600
Contact
contact
Home
Motors
Cars
Vauxhall
Tigra
Vauxhall Tigra 2000
ago
1 day ago
Vauxhall Tigra 2000
Hailsham
£600
Photo-tab
Photos
Map-tab
Map
Report
zoom image
NEW M.O.T RUNS VERY WELL RELIABLE LITTLE CAR, SELLING DUE TO NEW CAR.
Read more
Read less
save
Favourite
Report
Share:
The basics
Performance & economy
The basics
NEW M.O.T RUNS VERY WELL RELIABLE LITTLE CAR, SELLING DUE TO NEW CAR.
Read more
Read less
The details
Reg. year
2000
Mileage
-
Fuel type
Petrol
Engine size
1389 cc
Make:
Vauxhall
Model:
Tigra
Body Type:
Coupe
Transmission:
Manual
No. of Doors:
3
No. of Seats:
4
Service history:
Part Service History
Condition:
Good
MOT expiry Month:
August
MOT expiry Year:
2018
Colour:
Green
Performance & economy
Fuel Economy
38.7 mpg
0-62mph
10.5 seconds
Top Speed
118 mph
ago
1 day ago
£600
Contact
contact
Private advertiser
Maria F.
Posting ads since Oct 2009
Hailsham
See seller's profile
See seller's other adverts
Got one like this?
Sell it here!
Want us to send you an email when we receive more ads like this?
Create Alert
Subscribe to Notifications