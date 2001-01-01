ago1 day ago
I've had this gorgeous little hot car for just 2 yrs, only done very few miles , one other owner , full service details from new , only selling as dogs don't fit ! !and I'm not using it enough,fun great little car ,mot July 2018.leather seats.
I've had this gorgeous little hot car for just 2 yrs, only done very few miles , one other owner , full service details from new , only selling as dogs don't fit ! !and I'm not using it enough,fun great little car ,mot July 2018.leather seats.
ago1 day ago