Subaru Impreza WR 2001 Silver, new Mot, new brake discs and pads all round. 4 new tyres, new adjustable suspension on all 4 corners. New Decat exhaust system (have the original aswell) new clutch, cambelt, water pump, oil filter & light remap. Nice condition, normal bodywork marks conducive with age of car. Very firm ride and adjustable so can be softened. Runs extremely well. £3500 ono. Tel.