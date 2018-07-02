ILVER TOYOTA CELICA COUPE 1.8 VVTi Silver with blue stripes. 3dr. First registered in 2005, this CELICA has Front Wheel Drive, Injection Petrol engine of 1794cc and Manual transmission.

Welcome, this is my beloved Celica.

This car is in my name for 3 years and never let me down.

I was working in Gatwick, and starting at 3 am, the car has always been spot on.

I'm moving abroad for work, so my cars are up for grab.



Two new tires last week

New MAF (mass air flow sensor)

11 months MOT

17 Alloys Wheels

Two Color coded Leather seats.

Multi CD changer player

The car has few scratches and chips, but normal for the age and was like that when I bought. I just put big alloys on it.



Viewing is welcome and recommended as pictures never show all.

The Car is in Forest Row, 5 minutes from East Grinstead, 20 minutes from Gatwick and Crawley, 20 minutes from Lewis and 30 minutes from Brighton.



Ed