Mg F
Fareham
£1,000
Mg F
ago
1 day ago
Mg F
Fareham
£1,000
Fantastic car years mot .very good condition.
The basics
Safety & features
The basics
Fantastic car years mot .very good condition.
The details
Reg. year
-
Mileage
80
Fuel type
-
Engine size
-
Make:
Mg
Model:
F
Service history:
Part Service History
MOT expiry Month:
April
MOT expiry Year:
2018
Colour:
-
Safety & features
Safety
Driver Airbag
Features
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Satellite Navigation
ago
1 day ago
£1,000
Private advertiser
Amanda S.
Posting ads since Apr 2017
See seller's profile
See seller's other adverts
Similar ads
MG MGF 1995
1995
62,000
1,796 cc
£1,995
601 days ago
MG MGF 1999
1999
£995
118 days ago
MG MGF 1998
1998
44,000
1,800 cc
Petrol
£2,295
43 days ago
MG MGF 2001
2001
60,000
1,796 cc
Petrol
£1,999
597 days ago
Mg F 1998
1998
83,009
1,796 cc
Petrol
£925
6 days ago
MG MGF 2000
2000
55,875
£2,495
601 days ago
MGF 1997 (R Reg)
1997
69,800
1,796 cc
Petrol
£600
12 days ago
MG MGF 1997
1997
116,000
1,796 cc
Petrol
£795
5 days ago
MG MGF 1997
1997
60,000
1,796 cc
Petrol
£1,000
601 days ago
Mg F 2000 mark2
2000
51,400
1,796 cc
Petrol
£1,250
5 days ago
