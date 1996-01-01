We use cookies to help you get the best experience when using our site. By continuing to use this website, you are agreeing to our
Saab 900 1992
Eastbourne
£5,500
Motors
Motors
Cars
Saab
900
Saab 900 1992
ago
1 day ago
Saab 900 1992
Eastbourne
£5,500
zoom image
Much loved and cared for car. Reason for selling is due to home move.
The basics
Performance & economy
The basics
Much loved and cared for car. Reason for selling is due to home move.
The details
Reg. year
1992
Mileage
135,577
Fuel type
Petrol
Engine size
1985 cc
Make:
Saab
Model:
900
Body Type:
Convertible
Transmission:
Automatic
No. of Doors:
2
No. of Seats:
4
Service history:
Full Service History
Colour:
Green
Performance & economy
0-62mph
8.2 seconds
Top Speed
130 mph
ago
1 day ago
£5,500
Private advertiser
Stephen M.
Posting ads since Dec 2004
Eastbourne
See seller's profile
See seller's other adverts
Subscribe to Notifications