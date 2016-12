THIS MG TF IS A VERY RARE AUTOMATIC AND ONLY COVERED 24.233 MILES IT COMES WITH HARDTOP IN X POWER GRAY AS THE CAR. AT A COST OF £1295

THE CAR IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION.THE INTERIOR IS FINISHED IN BLACK DAYTONA.THE CAR PASSED AA INSPECTION ON THE 22/11/2016 ALL GOOD. COST OVER £200 THEY USE TRAFIC LIGHT SYSTEM PASSED 139 OF 139 GREEN.

REAL BARGAIN £3500

EASTBOURNE