ago1 day ago
Mercedes 320 clk auto.. £600 recently spent on (4 new tyres , new windscreen , airflow meter) Good condition for year , lovely smooth powerful drive.. Has to be seen and driven to appreciate.. Few minor issues ! Hence priced to sell at only £1050.00 for luxury motoring.
Mercedes 320 clk auto.. £600 recently spent on (4 new tyres , new windscreen , airflow meter) Good condition for year , lovely smooth powerful drive.. Has to be seen and driven to appreciate.. Few minor issues ! Hence priced to sell at only £1050.00 for luxury motoring.
ago1 day ago