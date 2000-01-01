1983 classic mini, 1275 engine, has MOT, its taxed and insured and drives great, mechanically the car is sound however does need paint work and interior has seen better days however its all there and in usuable original condition, recently had plugs coil leads distributer condenser ect, new head gasket and big valve head fitted last year so its an absolute rocket for a little Mini, only selling as since starting new job its been in the garage all summer and not had chance to use it once